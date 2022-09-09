A dad was forced to defend himself after he was blasted on TikTok for sharing a video of his kids eating lobster omelets for breakfast.

"When your kids have grown up never having eaten McDonald's, they opt for the lobster omelet instead," the video reads, while its caption adds: "When your kids enjoy the finer things in life."

The viral video was met with backlash, with many in the comments calling the clip an example of "classism," while others branded it "pretentious."

"Not everyone can afford to feed their kids lobster omelets," one person wrote.

"If there's one thing I've learned is rich rich people don't brag about it ever, unlike people who pretend to be rich. Here's an example!" another commented.

"I mean that's cool and all, but for sure not everyone can afford it and has to find normal options to feed their children," a third weighed in, while another user called the video "a bit tone deaf."

In a follow-up video, the dad clapped back at his critics, explaining what the original video was meant to show.

"I want to talk about yesterday's video, I didn't expect it to gain as much traction as it did. Unfortunately, there were some negative comments, so I just want to get clear what my reason or intent behind the video was. There's a lot of references to classism and privilege and everything else which is bulls--t, that's not the reality," he begins.

"To put it into context, we went away for my wife's birthday and at breakfast yesterday, my eldest son who's only 7, he had a wide variety of choices he could have made including things like pancakes with maple syrup, chocolate croissants, danish pastries, muffins with chocolate chips, but rather than any of that, he opted for the lobster omelet. And so for me as a parent that's a very proud moment," he continues, adding it "reinforces that all the education and all the teachings I've been trying to give him around food and eating more consciously is paying off and so I wanted to share it."

The man says he noted his kids have "never had McDonald's" because he doesn't want to feed them "s--t food."

"They know what real food tastes like and it's not about wealth, it's not about classism, it's not about any of that, it's just about education around food — what benefits us, what feeds us, what serves us, what provides us maximum nutritional value and what doesn't, and I've passed that knowledge on to my kids," he says, explaining he personally used to eat fast food and junk food all the time but now makes "an informed decision not to touch those foods."

He continues: "We all have choices on how we teach our children and I've made mine. I'm not shaming anybody else, each to their own. I think my message definitely got misconstrued, people were making emotional responses based upon their unconscious biases and their insecurities when that shouldn't be the case. It was lighthearted, if you didn't connect with it then just move on, get over it, it's not a big thing."

