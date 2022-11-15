Daredevil Dad Slammed After Hanging Off Ledge at Yosemite National Park While His Kids Watch

If you have a fear of heights, prepare to feel queasy.

A father is being slammed on social media after he dangled off the ledge of Yosemite National Park's famous Half Dome Summit with his kids sitting less than a few feet behind him.

In the viral clip shared by @TouronsofYellowstone on Instagram, the dad calmly scoots to the edge of a pointed rock, his feet dangling off the sides.

"People like me get nervous, guys," the man says as he positions his legs around the stone platform.

Viewers watch as the dad settles down on the edge of the rock, thousands of feet off the ground.

Just a few feet behind him, his kids watch their dad's stunt.

"What if you fall off, daddy?" one of the little boys asks.

"Yeah, you don't want to fall," the dad responds.

Watch below:

In the comments section, viewers were horrified and expressed their disapproval for the risky behavior.

"I got lightheaded watching this," one viewer wrote.

"No child endangerment here," someone else sarcastically commented.

"I cannot believe he had his kids right there," another wrote.

"Dude, my hands and feet are sweating from watching that. I go on hikes with my kids, and there's no way in hell I'd like them stand that close with nobody near them," one parent commented, adding, "IDC about the dude. If he falls, that's natural selection. But the kids."