Dakota Fanning Says She Was Asked ‘Super-Inappropriate’ Questions as a Child Star

Dakota Fanning was arguably the most iconic child star of the early 2000s.

In a new interview, Fanning revealed that as a kid movie star, she was asked some "super-inappropriate" questions during press interviews for her films.

"I remember journalists asking me, 'How are you avoiding becoming a tabloid girl?' People would ask super-inappropriate questions," she told The Cut.

Fanning's career began when she was just six years old in movies like Uptown Girls, I Am Sam and The Cat in the Hat.

"I was in an interview as a child and somebody asked, 'How could you possibly have any friends?' It’s like, huh?" she continued.

READ MORE: Celebrities Turning 30 in 2024

Fanning knows better than most what it's like to grow up as a child star since her little sister Elle Fanning grew up in the spotlight alongside her.

"I have a lot of compassion for people who have been made into examples. If society and the media hadn’t played their part, who knows?" she said.

The actress also discussed how she and her sister avoided the dark side of child stardom.

"I don’t think that it’s necessarily connected a hundred percent to being in this business; there are other factors, too. I just didn’t fall into it, and I don’t know the exact reasons except that my family is comprised of very nice, kind, protective people," she said.

"I have a mother who taught me how to treat other people and also how to treat myself. And she was there every second. I was always treated with respect. It was never 'Bring the kid in! Get her out!' I wasn't working with people who treated me that way—I was being respected as an actor and as equal as you can be for that age," she shared.

"It's like, Is that what you want to happen to me somehow? Is that what you want to happen to these people? I've definitely felt this kind of vibe from people almost wanting me to fail or something," she added of child stars falling into downward spirals.

"I'm just living my life over here," she concluded.