Dakota Johnson Was ‘Distracted’ by Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Outrageous’ Body — And Yeah, Same

Dakota Johnson may be dating Coldplay's Chris Martin but that doesn't mean she can't look. And when you're in a movie with Chris Hemsworth, it's kinda hard not to. Especially when he takes off his shirt.

The 28-year-old actress and 35-year-old actor costar in Bad Times at the El Royale, and during a recent chat with Vogue Australia, Johnson divulged just how distracting his glorious abs were.

“Oh my god. It’s such a distraction,” she confessed. “I was like, guys, you’ve made a huge mistake getting him to do this, because everyone is going to forget everything that happened [in the film] until this point. Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous, it’s unbelievable, like a crazy, crazy thing to look at, and his shirt’s completely unbuttoned.”

She added that the whole crew was in awe of his body, but not for the reasons you may think. “No-one on set could pay attention to anything else: it was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy!” she exclaimed.

Think she's exaggerating? Just take a look at these photos Hemsworth posted on Instagram to promote the movie's release.

Bad Time at the El Royale is set to hit theaters October 12.