Daniel Craig Won’t Leave Any of His Millions to His Kids, Calls Inheritance ‘Distasteful’

He may be making serious bank as 007, but Daniel Craig apparently won't be leaving any of his millions to his family.

In a recent interview with Candis Magazine, the James Bond actor revealed that he doesn't plan to leave his children an inheritance.

“I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful,” he shared. “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

He added, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?”

Craig also brought up the story of a rich industrialist named Andrew Carnegie who gave away his fortune. "I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it too," he said.

Craig has a reported net worth of approximately $160 million. He was allegedly paid $25 million for his upcoming fifth and final Bond film, No Time To Die, which debuts this October.

The actor shares his 29-year-old daughter Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. The couple were married between 1992 and 1994. In 2011, Craig wed actress Rachel Weisz. They welcomed a daughter in 2018, whose name has not been made public.

The movie star has done his best to keep his family life away from the public eye.

"It's nothing I should complain about really, because I also have huge benefits out of being who I am," Craig shared. "But the fact is that privacy is a hugely important part of my life, and this being a… celebrity… makes me nervous, actually. There is a side of my life that I just choose not to share and not to discuss. I think people's private life is something private, and that's that."