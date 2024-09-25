Watch ‘Buffy’ Star David Boreanaz Do Some Witchy Stuff to Prepare for the Super Blue Moon

Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz is going back to his supernatural roots.

On Instagram in August, Boreanaz showed his followers how he prepared for the super blue moon like a true witch, which included crystals and sage.

He began by filling a large bowl with water and placing crystals in it while thinking of "divine, love, energy, happiness."

Next, he added drops of amethyst oil to the mix before taking the concoction outside.

After setting up the bowl and more crystals on the table, he noted, "It's really important to release all the bad energy that you've been holding onto. Write it down, rage, scream, burn that s--t."

READ MORE: It Will Look Like Earth Has Two Moons for About Two Months

He then burned some palo santo to "clear the negative space" before using some white sage and holy water from Rome "just because."

Fans in the comments section were delighted by the witchy video from the former TV vampire.

"I was not prepared to learn that David Boreanaz was a crystal gurl today," one person joked.

"David Boreanaz being witchy was not on my 2024 bingo card but I am here for it," someone else added.

Some people were amused by the irony of Boreanaz using holy water since his Buffy character Angel was a vampire.

"Wait, did the vampire just spritz himself with holy water[?]" laughed one fan.

Others wondered if Buffy is the reason that Boreanaz got into crystals and witchy stuff.

"Serious question. Did Buffy the vampire slayer days get you into this? This is cool," one person wrote.

Others praised his preparation process, impressed by his genuine use of crystals, oils and holy water.

"Spoken like a true light warrior! Awesome job. Very impressive," one fan said.

"Omg you’re a spiritual divine being! Full moon ritual is powerful," another fan wrote.