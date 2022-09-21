How Billie Eilish Helped Sarah Michelle Gellar Earn Cool Points With Her Teen Daughter

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she earned major cool points with her teenage daughter after Billie Eilish named her as her celebrity crush in an Instagram Story earlier this year.

Gellar appeared as a guest on The Talk Friday (Sept. 16), where she recalled the moment she finally impressed her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace.

"Oh, it was amazing," Gellar said of Eilish's celebrity crush comment.

"I saw it and I thought, 'Finally, they're gonna think I'm cool!' It was honestly, like, the only thing ... I mean, because nothing I do is cool. I have a teenager!" the Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon joked.

Despite her status as one of the biggest teen stars of the '90s, and her iconic roles in films such as Cruel Intentions and Scooby-Doo, the famous mom hadn't quite been able to earn cool points with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s firstborn — until now.

"I guess some of her friends had showed her on the bus," Gellar continued, explaining her daughter doesn't have social media.

"...She just came home beaming. And yeah, it gave me points for, like, almost a week," she added.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. also have a second child, Rocky James, who is 10.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Gellar recently returned to the world of teen drama in Netflix's Do Revenge, a dark comedy in which she plays the headmaster of an elite high school.

Eilish is currently starring as the face of Gucci's new eyewear line inspired by classic Hollywood glamour.