This NCIS Actor Is Responsible for One of the Greatest Hip-Hop Hooks of All Time

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" is a classic hip-hop track, but did you know the song exists all because of an actor on NCIS?

Though it was released at the start of the new millennium in 2000, the West Coast anthem's history actually dates back to the 1960s.

The infamous opening notes of the song, right before Snoop swoops in with his signature "Da, da, da, da, da...," was actually sampled from a cool, James Bond theme-esque 1967 jazz track called "The Edge."

The song is by Scottish musician David McCallum — yes, the actor from CBS' popular police procedural NCIS.

McCallum is best remembered for his role as "Ducky," the medical examiner on NCIS, as well as secret agent Illya Kuryakin in the classic TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

McCallum died Sept. 25. He was 90.

The surprising connection between McCallum, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg recently went viral when a TikTok user revisited it on his account.

In his video, the TikTok user claims Snoop and Dre aren't the only artists who have sampled McCallum's 50-year-old track, and that other artists who have referenced the song include Kendrick Lamar and John Legend.

"The fact Dre found this track shows his deep appreciation of all genres of music....RIP Mr McCallum....Respect....." one user commented under the TikTok.

"I was today years old when I learned that Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard is responsible for one of my favorite songs," another shared.

"Mind blown in so many ways no way!!!!" someone else commented.