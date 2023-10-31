Dr. Dre is trying to unload his immaculate Malibu beachside home, but can't find a buyer.

According to Realtor.com, the rapper and record producer first listed the three-story home for $20 million in November 2022.

The stylish home with breathtaking ocean views has been on the market a few times in the pat 10 years, but with a much smaller price tag. It was last listed in 2011 for $12.5 million.

Online listings show there has been no attempt to come down from the lofty $20 million asking price.

This place is pretty immaculate and a one-of-a-kind home fit for a high roller.

"The Carbon Beach property exudes total luxury and sophistication," the real estate listing touts to potential buyers.

For those unfamiliar with the area, Cabron Beach is a haven for the rich and famous. Realtor.com says that area of California "bears the moniker 'Billionaire's Beach" because of its many wealthy homeowners."

Dr. Dre's home is loaded with high-end extras including a sauna, massive gym and a home recording studio. All of this is spread across three levels with nearly 9,000 square feet of living space.

Here is a look inside this pricey, but unique home where Dr. Dre surely had some wild nights along the ocean.

