Dr. Dre Was the Target of a Home Invasion Amid Brain Aneurysm Hospitalization

Amid his medical emergency, Dr. Dre’s home was the target of a burglary.

On Wednesday (January 6), TMZ reported that four men attempted to break into the music mogul’s home while Dre was in the hospital following a brain aneurysm.

Sources told the outlet that the group of men were found on Dre’s property in Palisades on Wednesday around 2 A.M. “Security spotted them as they were casing the house,” the outlet reported. “Before they could get to the main structure, security confronted them and quickly called police.”

The people attempted to flee but cops arrived quickly and chased them down. They were arrested on-site. Police sources believe that the men saw the report that Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and seized the opportunity.

On Monday (January 4), Dre was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and was reportedly placed in the intensive care unit.

He updated fans via Instagram on Wednesday (January 6). "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team."