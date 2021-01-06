Dr. Dre Addresses Fans Amid Hospitalization for Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre shared a message with fans following his sudden brain aneurysm.

On Tuesday (January 5), the music mogul shared a post on Instagram after TMZ reported that he suffered from a brain aneurysm on Monday.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he began. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team."

Multiple reports suggest that he is in the intensive care unit receiving treatment. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," he added. "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

See the post, below.

Sources told the outlet that he was taken to the hospital via ambulance on Monday. He is reportedly lucid and his condition is stable.

Recently, Dre has made headlines amid his divorce from Nicole Young. His former wife of 24 years has been requesting millions from him. A judge has denied her attempts.