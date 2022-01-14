Degrassi is back! HBO Max has resurrected the teen drama for a whole new generation to be obsessed with.

The streaming giant has greenlit the 10-episode hour-long Canadian series filled with horny teens. Degrassi is set to premiere in 2023.

The revival is described as "a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery," Variety reports. "Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love."

HBO Max has also acquired the U.S. streaming rights to the entire 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which ended its historic run in 2015.

Before the new season drops, PopCrush is taking a peek at what some of Degrassi's biggest stars look like now all grown up!

See the cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation then and now, below.

Miriam McDonald (Emma Nelson): Then

Miriam McDonald: Now

McDonald starred as the lovable naïve Emma Nelson for nine seasons. The 34-year-old continues to act in Canada and has had several normal jobs, including being a realtor and a yoga instructor.

Drake (Jimmy Brooks): Then

Drake: Now

He may be known to a legion of fans as Jimmy Brooks, but to the music world he is simply Drake. Blasting onto the scene in 2009 with the smash hit "Best I Ever Had," he has since released six chart-topping albums and scored four Grammys. The 35-year-old shares son Adonis, 4, with ex Sophie Brussaux.

Shane Kippel (Gavin "Spinner" Mason): Then

Shane Kippel: Now

Kippel played "Spinner" on nine seasons of the beloved Canadian soap. He continues to act and direct occasionally. He even reprised his role in Degrassi: Next Class. He also plays the drums and is dating ballet teacher Esra Leia.

Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk): Then

Lauren Collins: Now

Collins, best known to the world as Paige Michaelchuk, continues to act. She has appeared on Being Erica, Kroll Show and FX's hit series The Strain. She and husband Jonathan Malen welcomed son Charlie in March 2020.

After the Degrassi revival announcement, Collins tweeted: "If any streamers are interested in the pilot I wrote about this exact moment in my life, it's available!"

Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash): Then

Stacey Farber: Now

Farber aka Ellie Nash followed up her Degrassi stint starring in the short-lived comedy 18 to Life. She has also had guest roles on Chicago Justice, Grace and Frankie and Schitt's Creek. She appeared on Season 3 of Netflix's hit Virgin River and occasionally pops up on The CW's Superman & Lois.

Cassie Steele (Manny Santos): Then

Cassie Steel: Now

Steele starred as the sweet Manny Santos on Degrassi. She continues to act, popping up in a few made-for-TV movies. She married actor Trent Garrett in 2018, but the duo have since parted ways.

Adamo Ruggiero (Marco Del Rossi): Then

Adamo Ruggiero: Now

Ruggiero broke barriers as openly gay Marco in the hit teen drama. He is also an LGBTQ+ icon and activist IRL. The 35-year-old went on to star in queer movies such as Make the Yuletide Gay and its sequel.