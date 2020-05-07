Demi Lovato Releases Emo Version of New Single With Travis Barker: Listen

Demi Lovato is a pop star known for delving into her emo side. And perhaps nowhere is that more clear than on the new "emo version" of the singer's recent single, "I Love Me." As if to drive the point home, the remix features rhythmic assistance from none other than Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

But that's not all. Dust off your trusty Top 8, scenesters, because the lyric video for Lovato's retooled "I Love Me" boasts even more throwback flair. That's right, watch the MySpace-themed clip — bookended by the sight of one very emo-looking gentleman with a laptop — down toward the bottom of this post.

The emo "I Love Me" version and accompanying visual arrived Thursday (May 7), when it was heralded by MTV News as a "thrashing, pop-punk makeover" for Lovato.The original rendition of the tune emerged in March when the upbeat bop surfaced as the first single from Lovato's upcoming seventh album.

This isn't the first time Lovato has dipped her toes in emo. The singer once relived some basement show memories by rocking out to early emo-core material from He Is Legend in her car. In 2010, she appeared as a guest vocalist on pop-punkers We the Kings' saccharine rocker "We'll Be a Dream."

But it sure has been a long time since those emo dreams, hasn't it? It's a different world now. The hopes that filled the heads of emo girls and boys of yore now seem like a shooting star that long ago left our galaxy. Still, if nostalgia is all we have, you gotta hand it to Lovato for capitalizing on that memory.