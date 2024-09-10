OMG! Dexter, TV’s Favorite Dead Serial Killer, Is Alive and Returning

Okay, wait, hasn't he already been killed twice already? Hey, leave it to Hollywood to resurrect anyone.

Get ready for Dexter: Resurrection according to the website Uproxx.

The original Dexter on Showtime aired from 2006 to 2013 where serial killer Dexter Morgan played by Michael C. Hall had a day job as a forensic specialist in blood spatter in Miami for the police department. As a serial killer he only murdered murderers who weren't punished property because of corruption or legal technicalities.

When Dexter ended a spin-off called Dexter: New Blood hit the small screen in 2021 to 2022.

In the Dexter series finale, he sailed into a hurricane and was presumed dead but revealed to have begun a new existence as a lumberjack. And at the end of Dexter: New Blood, he was shot, and showrunner Clyde Phillips clarified to viewers, “Dexter is dead.”

Well, apparently Dexter isn't dead after all. The jokes on us and you what, that's okay.

Here's what you need to know.

Michael will voiceover his younger self in Dexter: Original Sin at the end of 2024 showing how he became a vigilante serial killer. The Dexter: Resurrection will bring Michael back from the grave in the Summer 2025

According to Variety, Michael says the series still has life so why not deep dive even more with a prequel and sequel on our favorite binge-worthy streaming service, Netflix.

In Resurrection, Dexter will resume his story “right where we left off” and with multiple seasons in mind. He will naturally need to choose a new home after wearing out his welcome (and the justice system) in both sun-drenched Miami and chilly upstate New York.

All other details are under lock and key according to Uproxx. There aren't even trailers out yet.

Patrick Gibson known for The Tudors, OA, and Tolkien will play young Dexter.

