Did JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Prew Break Up?

Did JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew call it quits?

Amid fan speculation, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair recently broke up — and some of the Dance Mom alum's Dancing With the Stars co-stars are aware of the apparent split.

“Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split,” the source alleged. “JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

The insider noted that Siwa's professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, has been like a big sister to her and had "nothing to do" with the breakup.

Siwa's Oct. 9 Instagram post sparked breakup rumors after she shared a vague message about going through some difficulty in her personal life.

"This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life," she shared. "This week of my life has taught me SO much. Live in the moment. Smile however you can. Whatever it takes to be happy, do it. My brain is dead, my knees are bruised, and my puppy is cute. That’s what is coming to my mind right now!"

Speaking to People in an interview following a recent DWTS performance, Siwa seemingly hinted at the split again, sharing she had just "went through something that was new and I have never gone through before."

"It was tough and it is still tough," she added. "I cried about it last night and I’m probably gonna cry about it tonight because I’m 18 and I’m missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me, and that’s okay."

Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January. She made her relationship with Prew public in February when she spoke about her to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The couple made their red carpet debut together in September at Siwa's movie premiere for The J-Team.

Fans began speculating that the pair may have split after neither posted about the other on their respective social media accounts in the last couple of weeks.