Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up?

Megan Fox sparked breakup and cheating rumors over the weekend when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram and appeared to scrub all traces of her fiance Machine Gun Kelly off her social media.

In the late hours of Saturday evening (Feb. 11), the actress, 36, deleted all the photos of her and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, from her Instagram account, including a supportive post from last week celebrating MGK following his loss at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Fox also posted a new photo gallery on her Instagram, captioning it with the lyrics: "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath..."

The lyrics are from Beyonce's song "Pray You Catch Me," a song about a crumbling marriage and infidelity off the artist's 2016 album Lemonade.

The last item in the gallery is a mysterious video of a letter being set on fire.

See below:

As of Sunday morning (Feb. 12), neither Fox nor MGK has commented directly on the rumors of a split.

Photos of Fox remain on MGK's Instagram account as of publishing.

Fox and MGK first confirmed they were dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The PDA-happy couple announced their engagement in January 2022.