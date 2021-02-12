How Did Tessica Brown, a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl, Get All That Gorilla Glue Out of Her Hair?

How did Tessica Brown get all that Gorilla Glue out of her hair?

On Wednesday (Feb. 10), the viral phenom known as "Gorilla Glue Girl" underwent a procedure at a Los Angeles hospital to remove the pesky glue, more than a month after she first used the adhesive spray on her hair.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng used a homemade solvent to remove all of the glue, often purchased from hardware stores, from her scalp. The procedure took three hours.

Perhaps surprisingly, Brown kept most of her hair and, according to the doctor, it will continue to grow back over time.

Watch a clip of the surgery, below.

WARNING: This is an extremely graphic medical procedure.

“Based on my chemistry background, I created a solvent made of medical-grade adhesive remover and acetone to break through the month’s long shell," Dr. Obeng told ESSENCE, while TMZ reports other ingredients included aloe vera and olive oil.

“Some of these chemicals in the solvent could have potentially caused chemical burns,” Obeng added. “But we were equipped to deal with that.”

People reports the surgery typically costs $12,000, but Obeng offered it to Brown free of charge when he saw her video.

Brown made her way to L.A. earlier this week to have the procedure. Obeng told CBS that she will spend the next two to three months recovering from the operation.

So, how is Brown recovering?

"She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal," her manager, Gina Rodriguez, told Entertainment Tonight. "As you can imagine, Tessica's scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover."

On Feb. 3, Brown posted a video to her TikTok warning her followers to never use Gorilla Glue on their hair. She shared a clip of how stiff her scalp was after spraying Gorilla Glue spray adhesive on her hair in place of her usual göt2b product.