Diddy Delivers Emotional Eulogy Pledge to His Kids at Kim Porter’s Funeral

Diddy delivered a moving eulogy at ex-girlfriend Kim Porter's funeral on Saturday that included a promise to their children.

In audio obtained by TMZ the music mogul can be heard speaking about his unique relationship with Porter, which he said couldn't be "put into a certain box", before sending a message directly to his kids. Diddy, who helped Porter raise one son from a previous relationship, shared three children with her, and brought two boys of his own into their home, made a vow to the children to be supportive, always.

"I just want to say to my kids, Justin, Christian, D'Lila, Jessie, Chance and the other man in the house, Quincy: Your mother instilled in me this, and I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you," he said to much applause. "I will always take care of you."

Diddy then delivered a lighter moment, speaking to his two daughters.

"To the girls especially, we about to enter some different type of times. I want you to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything, and I mean everything," he said as attendees laughed.

He also had a promise for Porter, whom he called "irreplaceable." Diddy vowed to keep her voice alive inside his head, urging her to speak to him and guide him through life without her.

"Some people in your life that's gonna be irreplaceable," he said. "Kim, we gonna miss you so much. But I ain't gonna miss you too much because I'm not gonna let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me a lot once you get on those rants, and I just want you to know I'm gonna be listening."

He added, however, that he wasn't "scared" to go on without Porter. Mostly because he feels she's very much still with him.

"I'm not scared. I'm not scared. I'm sad. I'm hurt. But I don't feel she left. I'm not like, 'Oh, she's not here.' People leave in the physical, but their energy, their vibration, their frequency, it lives on forever," he said.

During the heart-felt eulogy, Diddy revealed just how close he and Porter remained, even after their romantic relationship ended. He credited her with getting him through a dark time early this year, turning it into a powerful moment for mourners at Porter's funeral.

"There's something important I need to say. From the top of the year, I was going through a real dark time, and I was really depressed. And I don't know why. I was getting older and...I just went through a dark, dark time," he said. "And she would come over and make sure – even though we wasn't together like that. She was that type of person. It's hard to love somebody when you ain't with them...She was just like, 'Come on, Puff, you got to get up. You got to get up. You got to get up out of the bed. You got to get moving. You got to get up.'"

Diddy then led a call-and-response of the word "up."

"So whenever you feeling down, you have to remember that," he said. "As time when on, our relationship took so many different changes, from being boyfriend and girlfriend to being lovers to being best friends to being just straight-up homies, like somebody that you know you can count on. Somebody that has your back, you have their back."

He also talked about falling in love with Porter, admitting that he wasn't ready for it when it happened.

"She was my friend first. She was my confidant. She was like my guidance, still is. I was just open...We fell in love and honestly, her love was too much for me to handle. It was a lot to handle to take in," Diddy said.

The 49-year-old grew overwhelmed at times during his speech. At one point telling attendees, "We didn't really plan for this. I definitely thought I was going to go first. God didn't have it be that way."

Porter died on Nov. 15. Authorities were called to her Toluca Lake, California home where she was found unresponsive. Her cause of death has been deferred pending additional testing, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

She was 47.