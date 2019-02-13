It's been just hours since Disney released the first teaser trailer for their sequel to Frozen, but Frozen 2 fan theories have already taken over social media like a raging ice storm.

Not long after the highly anticipated preview hit the web, Twitter was flooded with reactions and theories about new characters, the film's plot and more. The trailer leaves much to the imagination, showing Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) trying to quell a massive wave and, in another clip, looking over a vast autumnal wasteland. It also shows her reuniting with Princess Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Sven the reindeer.

With just under two minutes of footage and limited details about the film from those involved, speculation is rampant about what will go down in Frozen 2.

Some believe Elsa and Anna will try to avenge their parents death in the film, while others believe they may go out looking for them and learn they have another sister. Another popular theory is that Frozen 2 may introduce fans to a new character who'll play Elsa's girlfriend in the film, or that the movie will feature themes about global warming.

See some theories, below:

Director Jennifer Lee, who returns for the sequel, previously hinted to Variety that the animated film will focus on Arendelle's young royals Elsa and Anna, but will be much "bigger" and "more epic." She also confirmed that they'll leave their home behind for the movie.

"They're going to go far out of Arendelle," she said.

Aside from that, fans don't know much about Frozen 2. Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are rumored to be part of the cast, though it's unclear who they'll be playing.

Frozen 2 is slated to land in theaters Nov. 22. A longer, more in-depth trailer will likely drop closer to the film's release date.

Check out the clip below: