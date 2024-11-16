Disney On Ice Olaf Trips, Head Falls Off: Watch

Disney On Ice attendees watched as Olaf lost his head!

The show took place on Friday (Nov. 15) at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. This year's Disney On Ice Road Trip Adventures show featured countless beloved characters from numerous films and theme parks. During one segment, the characters from the Frozen franchise took to the ice to perform "In Summer," originally performed by Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the two films. Along with the snowman, Anna and Kristoff were also on the ice dancing around the costumed sun character and the three-tiered snowman.

When Olaf skated to the center edge of the rink, he fell backwards onto the ice and his head rolled at least four feet away from him. Kristoff immediately saw what happened and skated over toward him and picked up his head. He managed to connect the head while the performer was still lying on the ice before helping him up. However, when Olaf stood, his head fell off for a second time. This time, Anna put it back on and the trio managed to strike their final pose before the song ended, perfectly in time.

Watch Olaf lose his head, below.

Ironically, the moment fit Olaf's character perfectly, as in the films, he regularly lost his head and other appendages. Surprisingly, the skater's head was not visible to the audience when the head fell off. The audience agreed, "It just made it even funnier for Olaf 😂😂😂⛄️," one person commented on a video of the moment.

Apparently, this wasn't the first time that Olaf lost his head during a Disney On Ice performance. TikTok has a page dedicated to these Olaf mishaps from performances from over the last few years. In another mishap, the skater's head appeared to have been cloaked in white before they crouched lower into the costume, so that the guests wouldn't see.