Who Is Aurora? Meet the Norwegian Pop Star Singing With Idina Menzel at the 2020 Oscars

Singer-songwriter Aurora is currently trending online following her performance with Idina Menzel at the 2020 Oscars. The two took the stage to sing "Into the Unknown," the widely popular song from Frozen 2.

So who is Aurora? Here's everything you need to know about the pop star.

Aurora is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and record producer, who has been compared to artists like Florence Welch, Björk and Grimes because of her unique style and voice that sets Katy Perry's heart "a-flutter."

According to W magazine, she was discovered in 2012 after uploading a song titled "Puppet" onto SoundCloud, which was meant as a Christmas gift for her parents. However, an agent heard the track and signed her.

In 2015, she debuted her first official EP, Running with the Wolves, and she released her first album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend the following year. The 23-year-old also released a cover of the Oasis song, "Half the World Away," and appeared at summer festivals such as Way Out West, Wilderness and Green Man Festival.

In 2018, Aurora released her second EP, Infections of a Different Kind (Step 1) followed by her second album, A Different Kind of Human (Step 2) in June 2019 before landing a huge opportunity to appear in Frozen 2, providing the haunting "Ah-ah-ah-ah!” viewers hear during the song "In the Unknown" and throughout the film.

The pop star opened up about the role, telling Billboard, the Disney film (which was nominated for an Oscar) made her "feel very excited" because it "carries such a magical, powerful story."

"I knew it would feel right," she added before revealing she recorded her vocals in an old church in England. "The room was beautiful, round, and it carried my voice to infinity and beyond without any extra reverb."

This is also only just the beginning for Aurora, who has major plans for her music career. "The world is so small and so big. I want to dance on it. And write about it," she said. "Scream to it and hug all the people in it. Music is such a wonderful thing. I just want to release as much music as I can... It’s going to be magnificent."

As for Menzel, her performance at the Oscars marked six years since she sang "Let it Go." This was the same year she was introduced by John Travolta as "Adele Dazeem" and became the viral moment of the night.

You can check out the full "Into the Unknown" lyrics, below:

[Intro]

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh, oh

[Verse 1]

I can hear you but I won't

Some look for trouble while others don't

There's a thousand reasons I should go about my day

And ignore your whispers, which I wish would go away, oh-oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

[Verse 2]

You're not a voice

You're just a ringing in my ear

And if I heard you, which I don't

I'm spoken for, I fear

Everyone I've ever loved is here within these walls

I'm sorry, secret siren, but I'm blocking out your calls

I've had my adventure, I don't need something new

I'm afraid of what I'm risking if I follow you

[Chorus]

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh, oh

[Verse 3]

What do you want? 'Cause you've been keeping me awake

Are you here to distract me so I make a big mistake?

Or are you someone out there who's a little bit like me?

Who knows deep down I'm not where I'm meant to be?

[Pre-Chorus]

Every day's a little harder as I feel my power grow

Don't you know there's part of me that longs to go

[Chorus]

Into the unknown?

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

[Bridge]

Oh-oh-oh

Are you out there?

Do you know me?

Can you feel me?

Can you show me?

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Outro]

Where are you going?

Don't leave me alone

How do I follow you

Into the unknown? (Oh-oh-oh)

