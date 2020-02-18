Disney World’s Cinderella’s Castle Getting ‘Bold’ Makeover

Disney World is giving its Cinderella's Castle a complete makeover.

Just like the beloved princess, Disney announced Monday (February 17) that Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando will undergo a transformation just in time for the animated film's 70th anniversary.

"Cinderella first transformed into a princess 70 years ago this week when the animated classic was released—and ever since, her courage and kindness have been inspiring guests and cast members alike," Jason Kirk, vice president of Magic Kingdom Park, wrote in a blog post. "We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort."

The iconic 189-foot castle serves as a famous landmark for the park and is also featured as the opening image in almost every single Disney movie — making it one of the most recognizable emblems in the world.

According to design photos, the new and improved Cinderella's Castle will feature more vibrant royal blues on the roofs, as well as gold accents around the spires, windows and grand entrance. The upper levels of the castle will also be painted a blush pink hue as opposed to the original's pale blue color.

You can take a look at the conceptual design, below:

Courtesy of Walt Disney World

It's unclear when the full makeover will be complete, but Kirk said the "stunning enhancements begin in the coming weeks" and is expected to wrap up by the end of summer 2020.