Walt Disney World is making big changes to become more gender inclusive and welcoming to all visitors.

On Tuesday (June 29), the resort's iconic fireworks display made its long-awaited return after being suspended due to COVID-19 last year.

Cast members (theme park staff) were treated to an early preview of the updated Happily Ever After fireworks display during an event called, "Magic Kingdom Cast Homecoming Ever After."

The special preview event revealed that in an effort towards gender inclusivity, Disney World has removed its iconic pre-show opening announcement, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls," and replaced it with, “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

Watch the new pre-show announcement, below:

Following the reveal, reactions from Disney fans have been mixed.

Some are nostalgic for the original phrasing, which had been used for years, while others have welcomed the change, viewing it as a positive step forward.

See some social media reactions to the return of Magic Kingdom's beloved fireworks display, below.

This isn't the first Disney theme park to become more welcoming and inclusive to all.

According to Huffington Post Japan, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea changed their welcome statement from "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” to “Welcome everyone to Tokyo Disneyland [or] DisneySea." The change was implemented in March, according to the report.

Fireworks will officially return to the Walt Disney World resort with shows in Magic Kingdom, as well as Epcot, on July 1.