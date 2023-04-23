Disneyland Maleficent Dragon Engulfs In Flames During Fantasmic! Performance: WATCH

Maleficent caught on fire during a showing of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park which ended with the entire crowd and cast being evacuated.

On Saturday (Apr. 22), at the 10:30 PM performance of Fantasmic!, during the climax portion where Sorcerer Mickey battles Maleficent the dragon, she is supposed to breathe fire. The pyro effect took place but she then became engulfed in flames. Videos from guests show that the flames were first ignited from the mouth and face area before it spread to the entire dragon animatronic that stands 45 feet tall.

Other videos from guests show cast members hosing down the flames while Sorcerer Mickey quickly ran off stage. Guests were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America areas. Last night, attractions in both Critter Country and New Orleans Square were shut down with guests unable to enter the lands surrounding the Fantasmic! viewing area. The Anaheim Fire Department reported no injuries from the incident and the cause is currently being investigated.

"We saw some small explosions coming out of the head, and then, all of a sudden, the whole dragon was just engulfed, and then, all of a sudden, the worker started coming around escorting everybody out for safety," a bystander told ABC News.

"During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland Park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire," a representative for the resort told local news station KTLA. "Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely cleared of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time."

According to one report, some cast members were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. As of now, the Disneyland Park app states that Fantasmic! will still continue tonight. It is important to note that when the dragon malfunctions, the show has a B-performance where the full-size dragon is not needed and Maleficent is in her human-like form.

Watch more footage from different points of view, below.