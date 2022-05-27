Who Is Dixie D’Amelio? Six Things You Need to Know

Dixie D'Amelio has over 57 million followers on TikTok, so chances are you've probably seen her a few times during a deep scroll on the app. But did you know she's much more than just a social media influencer posting videos alongside her equally famous sister Charli?

Aside from being a TikTok superstar, Dixie is a model, singer, songwriter and actress. She's also got a big heart for giving back to the community.

Prom season is here, and Dixie recently joined forces with musicians Gayle and Lennon Stella, as well as TikTok stars Jax and Musicians On Call, to bring the celebration of prom to pediatric patients across the nation who will be missing out on their big night.

This past month, the virtual Musicians On Call Prom Presented by Men's Wearhouse delivered an unforgettable prom experience exclusively for children's hospitals nationwide.

Dixie tells PopCrush it was her "honor to be part of the project."

"Music has the power to connect and bring people together, and getting to connect with others through music is one of the most incredible and unforgettable experiences," she says.

"To be a part of an organization that has such a major impact, especially through music, really inspires me. To come together with other musicians for a great cause is something I'm so grateful to have been a part of. Working with Musicians On Call has been a very special experience that has touched me tremendously, and I absolutely loved working with them and hope to continue to in the future."

So, who is Dixie D'Amelio, really? And why should you pay attention to the rising pop star?

For starters, the singer's first EP is due out in June. Dixie says "creating my first album has been such a long time coming, and I'm so excited to finally release and share it with everyone!"

Watch the music video for Dixie's new single, "Wild," premiering Friday (May 27) at 7PM ET, and check out six things you need to know about Dixie D'Amelio, in her own words, below.

She Was a Theater Kid Who Always Loved Music

"Music has always been a major part of my life since I was young. I grew up in theater, choir, and if it was music-related, I wanted to be involved. I knew it was going to play a role in my career in some way, somehow. Music continues to be an important outlet for me to express, to create and to be myself."

She's a Big Fan of Shawn Mendes (Who Isn't?)

"I've always been a huge fan of Shawn Mendes and his music. One of my favorite albums is Handwritten, so working with him would be an insane experience."

She Doesn't Take TikTok Too Seriously



"Connecting with my fans on TikTok has been my favorite part of the app, hands down. It's also wild to see my evolution since I started back in 2020. But, at the end of the day, I try not to take it too seriously and have fun with the content I create."

Writing Music Is Like Therapy

"Writing music has always been therapeutic for me. Some days in the studio are a breeze, and lyrics will flow so easily and effortlessly. Other days, things can get emotional or hard to describe on paper. I have a great team to help break me out of my shell, who help me to be vulnerable and real."

Her Best Career Advice? Don't Get Competitive

"One of the best pieces of advice that stuck with me is that there's room for everyone. I never stress about other people's work or get competitive because I know that I'm doing my own thing, and so are they. Everyone is on their own path. Success has a timeline and means something different to everyone. I love supporting other female artists, and it's great being supported by them as well."

She Always Takes Time to Chill

"I love my chill time on a day off. Sleeping in is a must! I like to make breakfast with Charli in the morning, paint by the pool in the afternoon and end the day with a face mask and bubble bath."