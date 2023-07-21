Do Barbie and Ken End Up Together in the ‘Barbie’ Movie?

In pop culture, Barbie and Ken go together like Sonny and Cher, Romeo and Juliet, or Rachel and Ross. They're just iconic together. But do the dolls actually end up together at the end of the new Barbie movie?

Greta Gerwig's new blockbuster film starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll ("She's everything!") and Ryan Gosling as her counterpart ("He's just Ken...") is already a smash hit projected to draw big numbers at the box office.

Aside from being a campy, colorful, over-the-top explosion of childhood nostalgia, the very meta film smartly explores themes of self-discovery, existentialism, gender roles, the patriarchy and toxic masculinity, growing up and perfectionism.

Oh, and there's also a lot of pink.

Barbie is out now (July 21). The film also stars Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell and more.

Below, find out what happens at the end of Barbie, including whether or not Barbie and Ken end up together in the Dream House.

***Spoilers below!***

Are Barbie and Ken a Couple in the Barbie Movie?

Barbie and Ken are sort of girlfriend-boyfriend in the Barbie movie — at least, that's what Ken thinks.

While Ken harbors intense romantic feelings toward Barbie, and even mumbles "I love you" to her under his breath at one point, Barbie has a more platonic relationship in mind for her ultra-devoted, would-be beau.

Do Barbie and Ken Kiss in the Barbie Movie?

No, Barbie and Ken do not share a kiss in Barbie, though not from lack of trying on Ken's behalf. He even tries to lean in for a kiss at one point, but Barbie just isn't interested in Ken or his romantic advances. She even asks him to leave her Dream House at one point so she can go enjoy her Girls' Night with the other Barbies.

Speaking to People, Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie hilariously recounted her regret not getting to lock lips with The Notebook heartthrob Ryan Gosling for the movie.

"That didn’t feel like a win for me ... All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!'" she joked.

Do Barbie and Ken End Up Together in Barbie?

No, Barbie and Ken do not end up together by the end of Barbie. Instead, Barbie is granted her wish to become a real human and live in the real world, leaving Barbie Land behind for complex emotions and gynecological exams. (Yes, really. Welcome to womanhood!)

As for Ken, Barbie's devoted counterpart and resident professional beach expert learns self-worth and discovers how to stand on his own two plastic feet without Barbie. In the process, he learns that he is "Kenough" just the way he is.