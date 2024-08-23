Only Six States Consider Dogs Legal Family Members Vs. Property

Okay, if you're a dog lover, or pet lover in general, a law isn't necessary to determine that our pet is absolutely and totally a member of the family.

However, when it comes to the law and all of that legal jargon, the following is quite interesting.

According to Daily Mail there are only six states in the entire country where our pup is considered a legal family member.

Those states are Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Illinois, California, and Alaska.

WHAT THIS MEANS

According to Daily Mail, when our pets are legally family members attorneys and judges can make decisions in custody cases just like they do with children. It's all about what's in the best interest of the pet in terms of each person's ability and willingness to care for the family dog and the well-being and safety of the animal.

While the majority of us pet owners wholeheartedly consider our dog a family member, according to Psychology Today, most courts consider them property which is a bit tough to swallow when put in those terms.

Psychology Today says that around 90% of we dog owners not only treat our pets like family members, but we consider them as such versus referring to them as property.

While the legal consensus in most states is that, when all is said and done, a dog is property with no familial rights, we do see this slowly changing because of emotional bonds and a pet's well-being.

I mean when you put it this way, how can a state not make this a law when we're talking about a living, breathing beloved animal who should have well-being rights, too?

