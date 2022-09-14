Doja Cat’s New Album Is Inspired by ‘90s German Rave’ Music

Doja Cat is one of the most musically diverse artists out there — and she plans to continue that reputation with her next album.

The singer was asked to drop some hints about her next musical era while speaking to CR Fashionbook.

"We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much," she shared, revealing she's "very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun."

Giving a "hint to the album," she described her upcoming sound as "rave culture, not house," and added she's "actually building a studio right now" in her house.

Stylistically, the genre matches Doja's new aesthetic, as she recently shaved her head and eyebrows.

"I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that," she said of the crossover between her current personal style and her new music.

Check out an example of '90s German rave music, below:

The new album revelation comes after Doja tweeted back in March that she planned to "quit" music.

"I f---in quit ... I can’t wait to f---ing disappear. Everything is dead to me, music is dead. This is a f---ing nightmare," she wrote at the time.

Doja has previously dabbled in other styles of music, such as pop-punk and emo, and she's known for her genre-bending music that transcends R&B, pop and rap.

Although Doja's been categorized as a rapper, many don't consider her strictly a rap artist.

"[The Grammy committee] put her in the rapper category, and I don’t think she’s a rapper," Remy Ma said in April.

While many of her biggest hits are pop songs, Doja rose to fame through her rap skills in Los Angeles' underground rap scene.

Basically, Doja Cat just does it all.