Don’t Look Down: Inside the Penthouse of the World’s Tallest Residential Building

You better like heights if you buy this place.

The penthouse of Central Park Tower in New York City is on the market for an eye-popping price of $250 million.

It's been nearly a year since the home on West 57th was first put on the market.

Realtor.com says that in addition to the residence being the highest at 1,416 feet above the city, it also has the highest terrace in the world offering 1,433 square feet of outdoor space.

It will take a long elevator ride to get up there, too. The lower level of the home starts clear up on the 129th floor.

The condo is fairly new having been built in 2019. It occupies three floors of the building and is described as a "once-in-a-lifetime residence" in the real estate listing.

Nearly every room in the home is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows giving you breath-taking views of New York City at every turn.

There is a total of 17,454 square feet of living space. That means you'd be paying $14,249 per square foot if buying this place at the full list price.

In all, the residence has seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.

Additionally, the buyer of this place will get an observatory, a media room, a large area for gatherings with a professional kitchen for catering and a ton of amenities that are exclusive to residents of the building.

Those living in the building are asked to pay an additional $28,755 monthly homeowners association fee to access the posh amenities.

Here is a look at what you'd experience living in the penthouse of the world's tallest residential building.

Don't Look Down: Step Inside The Penthouse of The World's Tallest Residential Building The penthouse at Central Park Tower is currently on the market. The building is touted as the tallest residential building in the world standing nearly 1,500 feet above New York City. With pristine views at every turn, this penthouse on Billionaires Row is undoubtedly one of the most unique homes in the world.

INSIDE: Stunning Home Formerly Owned By Joan Rivers Is All Class And On The Market The Manhattan condo Joan Rivers called home for nearly 25 years is back on the market for the second time since her death in 2014. In all, the three-story condo has a five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private elevator and multiple sitting areas where you can chill or gossip like Joan.