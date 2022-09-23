‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Explained: Answering the Film’s Big Questions

The following post contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling and is meant to be read after you’ve seen the film and you’re as baffled by parts of it as we are.

Even the trailers for Don’t Worry Darling make it clear something is going on in the town of Victory. Everyone there is beautiful, happy, successful, but everything is just a bit too clean, a bit too organized, a bit too artificial. Alice (Florence Pugh) lives the happy life of a 1950s housewife with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) until the day she witnesses a strange incident outside of Victory. Then she begins to suspect all is not as it seems, and that Jack’s boss Frank (Chris Pine) may have some sinister tricks up his perfectly cuffed sleeves.

It takes Alice quite a while to uncover the secrets at the heart of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, and even when she does, the movie still left us scratching our head — about how the world of Victory works, and how certain clues throughout the first two acts of the film relate to what we learn about the place in the third. In an attempt to understand it all, we made a list of questions, some of which we definitely know the answers to — and others we truly don’t.