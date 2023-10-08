Did Olivia Wilde Just Shade Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce?

Olivia Wilde is receiving major backlash after seemingly dissing Taylor Swift's rumored romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Earlier this week, the Don't Worry Darling actor posted a screenshot of a tweet from Westworld actress Katja Herbers, who had written, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

After Wilde shared the post, Swift's fans, a.k.a. the Swifties, came to the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's defense, with many pointing out the two women previously dated the same man: Harry Styles.

Swift and Styles dated between March 2012 and January 2013. Meanwhile, Wilde and Styles dated between late 2020 and November 2022.

"She wasn’t worried about climate change when she was flying cross the country to go chase Harry lmao," one fan tweeted, referencing Wilde and Styles' travel schedules during the singer's international tour.

"I get it but like also… who is Olivia Wilde to say s--t. I don't remember Harry Styles restoring the o-zone [layer] when they were dating," another person weighed in.

Some, however, agreed with the sentiment in Wilde's re-post.

"I don't even like Olivia Wilde but I think she was real for that! Y'all are BORED," one user wrote.

Swift and Wilde previously showed support to each other back in May 2019, when Swift shared an Instagram Story promoting Wilde's film Booksmart.

Herbers later explained the meaning behind her viral tweet, believing that the power of Swift's fans could create massive change for the environment if harnessed for activism.

"All Swifties hurriedly googling 'climate emergency. Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved," Herbers mused.

Herbers also slammed the attention her tweet received from "mainstream sugar coated celeb sauce" after Wilde shared her post.