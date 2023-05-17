Why Olivia Wilde Wore a Wedding Dress to Her Friend’s Wedding

Olivia Wilde made a truly wild choice of outfit when she attended Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's wedding in Napa Valley, Calif.

Not only was her dress white, which is a huge no-no when it comes to weddings, but fans raised their eyebrows after Wilde posted on her Instagram Story that she wore a literal bridal gown to the nuptials.

"Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast," Wilde wrote on her Story. "The grooms approved."

The photos showed Wilde carrying a parasol while wearing a long, white silk dress and sunglasses. In one photo, she was pictured hugging the grooms.

Fans reacted to the photos online, with many confused by the choice.

"Only Olivia Wilde would wear a wedding dress to a gay wedding. She always finds a way to make everything about her, I swear," one person tweeted.

Another person criticized her friendship with Underwood, who has a controversial past, tweeting, "Olivia Wilde being besties with Colton Underwood who stalked his ex on The Bachelor and wearing a wedding dress at his gay wedding is honestly something I am very much not surprised about."

However, someone else called Wilde "a queen," and said that people should strive to be more "unapologetic" like her.

The ceremony took place at Carneros Resort and Spa and was apparently a three-day affair.

The intentional fashion faux-pas was all in good fun since the grooms themselves broke tradition by branching out with their Tom Ford suits in green and blue instead of the usual black tuxedo, per People.

Underwood detailed the event to the magazine, saying, "The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party. We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like. And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special."

The couple danced to Gabby Barrett's "The Good Ones" as guests, including former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, watched.

The pair got engaged in February 2022 after meeting at a Los Angeles party in April 2021.

Underwood, who rose to fame as a cast member in ABC's popular Bachelor franchise, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, came out publicly on Good Morning America in 2021.