Olivia Wilde’s ‘Special Salad Dressing’ Recipe Revealed

A forgotten dog named Gordon, a tattletale Apple watch and a man desperately throwing himself under a car were just some of the wild allegations made about exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde from their former nanny, who gave an explosive interview to The Daily Mail Oct. 17.

But the most discussed piece of information from the interview was the revelation about a special salad recipe Wilde allegedly made for her rumored current boyfriend, Harry Styles, who the nanny claims she began seeing while still with Sudeikis.

According to the ex-nanny's allegations, Sudeikis became infuriated when Wilde prepared a salad for Styles using her "special dressing." The Ted Lasso star was apparently so distraught about the salad that he laid under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving their home and bringing Styles the dish.

"Jason told me: 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry],'" the nanny alleged.

After the nanny's interview went viral, Sudeikis and Wilde released a joint statement. It read:

As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

On Tuesday night (Oct. 18), taking a cue from a viral tweet about the situation, Wilde fueled the drama by posting the alleged special salad dressing recipe to her Instagram Story.

It's unknown if the actress-director actually turned her phone off after posting it, though.

See Wilde's Instagram Story below:

As it turns out, the recipe is taken from Nora Ephron's Heartburn — a 1983 novel about the writer's divorce from her allegedly unfaithful then-husband.

On social media, people reacted with disbelief that Wilde actually posted the much talked-about recipe.

"I just read a headline that said jason sudeikis laid down in front of Olivia wilde's car to stop her from bringing Harry styles a salad with special dressing. I'm just supposed to scroll past that and go on about my day???" one person tweeted.

See more reactions below:

Wilde and Sudeikis met in 2011. They became engaged in 2013 but never married. The pair split in November 2020.

Wilde and Sudeikis share two children: Otis, and Daisy.

What Is Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Recipe?

If you're dying to try Olivia Wilde's now-infamous salad dressing, the apparently captivating recipe reads:

Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.

