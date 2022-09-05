Harry Styles Brought Comedic Relief to Awkward ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Panel

The lead-up to the Venice Film Festival press conference for Don't Worry Darling has been rife with anticipation, as rumors have swirled about an alleged falling-out between the film's director, Olivia Wilde, and star, Florence Pugh, and Wilde's relationship with lead Harry Styles has been scrutinized.

While Pugh was not present for the press conference, Styles and Wilde were seated at opposite ends of the table with Gemma Chan (who was asked only one question) and Chris Pine between them.

But amidst the drama, Styles enchanted the audience and online viewers with his boyish charm.

Firstly, fans were loving his interactions with long-time friend Gemma Chan.

And mostly, Styles seemed to be there for a good time.

"He said 'I’m gonna show up, be hot, and not answer a single question,'" one fan tweeted.

Another fan said, "Harry just be talking sh-- I’m obsessed," in reference to his answers about what he liked about the movie ("driving fun cars"), what he enjoys about acting (“what I like about acting is I don’t know what I’m doing”), and unhinged topics like "how he feels about his fans saying they’d kill themselves if he didn’t exist."

Fans also noticed how much fun Styles seemed to be having with microphone button and how he was "just excited to be there."

However, some viewers slammed the pop star for being "unprofessional," with one person tweeting, "How are u an actor and u cant sit there with a straight face?!"

A fan quote-tweeted the post and retorted, "It was a press conference not a funeral."

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde avoided questions about suggesting Shia LaBeouf was fired in an interview with Variety, and his response claiming he actually quit instead.

After a video was posted by LaBeouf showing Wilde saying "I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I wanna know if you're open to giving this a shot," Wilde was slammed for willingly working with LaBeouf, who is a known abuser, and for being unsupportive to Pugh during filming.

"The condescending undertone of that 'Miss Flo' does not sit right with me at all," one fan wrote.

While Wilde dodged a direct question about LaBeouf, she was asked to "clear the air" about her alleged feud with Pugh.

"Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight," she said. "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

Regarding the rumors, she continued, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

"Harry laughing when it's an awkward situation he’s just like me," said a fan of the situation.