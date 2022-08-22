Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles Fans Who Hate Their Relationship

Oliva Wilde is opening up about her experience with Harry Styles' fans. In particular, she got candid about how those who have been critical of their relationship are not indicative of the larger fandom.

She characterized Styles' following as a group of "deeply loving people" in a cover story on the "As It Was" hit-maker for Rolling Stone.

She and Styles — who are working together on Don't Worry Darling — have been linked romantically since early 2021 when they sparked relationship rumors. A subset of the One Direction alum's fans have been critical of the relationship and have reacted cruelly on social media.

However, Wilde made it very clear that she does not associate those fans with her partner.

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there,” she said. “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

Rolling Stone noted that some fans have criticized their 10-year age gap while some unearthed what they deemed cancel-worthy content from Wilde's social media accounts.

Styles himself also commented on fans who have taken to social media to post unkind things about people who are associated with him.

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” he said.

“It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something,” Styles added. “I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

The singer told the publication that he brings people up to speed about the drawbacks of being close to him early in their relationships. That is even the case with people he dates.

“Can you imagine,” he asked, “going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real... But anyway, what do you want to eat?’"