Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Dating?

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde a couple?

The Don’t Worry Darling stars were pictured arriving back to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s Los Angeles home with luggage on Monday (January 4), shortly after they were seen driving around in Montecito, California.

The rumored couple were also spotted holding hands over the weekend while attending the wedding of Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff.

Leaked photos show that the former One Direction member may have even officiated the wedding he attended with Wilde over the weekend. According to TMZ, there were only 16 people present and it was specifically limited to ensure everyone was safe from the virus.

The 26-year-old singer stars as the lead in Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which she is directing and starring in, and the two have seemed to grow close while working together on set.

“Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions,” a source told Daily Mail.

Wilde recently told People that she “did a little dance” when the Fine Line artist agreed to sign-on to her directorial project.

“[Designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care,” she said.

“To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” she added.

It was reported that the 36-year-old actress and fiancé Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement in November after more than eight years together. They are parents to son Otis and daughter Daisy.

Neither Styles nor Wilde have confirmed their rumored relationship.