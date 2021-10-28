‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Robbed at Gunpoint During Home Invasion: Report

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly the victim of a horrifying home invasion.

On Thursday (Oct. 28), The Daily Mail reported that Dorit and her two children, 5-year-old Phoenix and 7-year-old Jagger, were at home when robbers broke into their house.

The report states that three men broke in via the children's classroom door late in the evening while the family was sleeping. Two of the men went into Dorit's bedroom, where they reportedly woke her up and held her at gunpoint. A source close to Dorit told the outlet that she pleaded with the intruders, "Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother." One of the robbers reportedly responded, "Kill her."

The intruders apparently spent roughly 20 minutes in the home stealing high-priced items such as jewelry and handbags. They reportedly did not go into the children's bedroom or have any contact with them. When they left, Dorit called the police. She also called her husband, PK Kemsley, who flew home to be with them.

Los Angeles Police confirmed to People that there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills, Calif. at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday involving three male intruders.

Dorit had recently returned home from London following her nephew's wedding. Her husband was still in London at the time of the incident.

Back in September, the couple put their 901-square-foot home on the market for $9.5 million just a year after they purchased it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was scheduled to begin filming the latest season of the hit Bravo reality show this week. It is unclear if production has been halted in the wake of the robbery.