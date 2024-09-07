Did scientists just discover that a Doritos ingredient can turn an animal transparent? This science is definitely stranger than fiction.

Picture the plot of Spider Man but instead of a spider it's Doritos and instead of Peter Parker, it's mice. This isn't the movies, but real life (with mice superhero status is still to be determined). A new study from Stanford University published on Sept. 5 in the Science journal unveiled the new research, which made mice transparent to the point where researchers could visually see their internal organs and "renders mouse skin almost completely see-through in a reversible, potentially non-toxic research method that could transform medical and scientific imaging."

The culprit that was able to completely transform the skin of mice? Orange food dye known as tartrazine (Yellow 5), which Doritos uses to create their famous shade of orange. The dye's molecules are able to absorb both blue and ultraviolet light, in turn, making it easier for light to pass through their skin.

In the study, the mice were alive and the researchers were able to see the mouse's intact organs and even see his or her vessels, muscle tissue and skull through a microscope. But once the dye was washed off their skin, the mice returned to their normal skin's state.

According to the journal, their approach "presents opportunities for visualizing the structure, activity, and functions of deep-seated tissues and organs without the need for surgical removal or the replacement of overlying tissues with transparent windows," with some limitations currently remaining.

For the humans out there ready to bathe in Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch or Flaming Hot Nacho Doritos, it won't turn you invisible at this time. The human skin is approximately 10 times thicker than a mouse. It is unclear how much of the dye would be needed or administered for a human, if it was even possible.