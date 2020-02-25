Singer Duffy Shares Horrific Story About Being and Raped and Held Captive for Days

Singer Duffy released a statement revealing the reason for her disappearance from the spotlight in the last decade, bravely sharing a horrific story about being "raped, drugged and held captive" for days.

For years, people have wondered where the Welsh pop star, known for her retro 2008 hit "Mercy," disappeared to. Now, she's finally letting fans know why she took a 10-year hiatus from music. In a lengthy Instagram post, she said she'll be sitting down for a candid interview in the coming weeks to share her story in detail.

"You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this," Duffy began her post. "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak."

"The truth is, and please trust me I am okay and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days," she revealed. "Of course, I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."

Duffy also explained the ways in which the incident catapulted her career and why she didn't break her silence sooner.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes," she said. "I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it un-broke."

"In the following weeks, I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that," she concluded her message.

You can read Duffy's Instagram post in full, below: