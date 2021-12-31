Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez Accuses Trey Songz of Being a ‘Rapist’

Basketball player and one-half of the Gonzalez Twins, Dylan Gonzalez, accused Trey Songz of being a "rapist."

On New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), Dylan tweeted, "Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022."

Dylan and her sister previously played college basketball at the University of Nevada but left to focus on their music career. Along with her tweet, she reposted the message to her Instagram Story. She did not further elaborate on her accusation against the “I Invented Sex” singer.

Earlier this month, Jauhara Jeffries filed a $20 million civil lawsuit against Songz for an alleged sexual assault that took place on New Year's Day in 2018 on Star Island. A representative for Songz denied the allegation to Hot New Hip Hop.

In November, TMZ reported that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating Songz after a woman came forward and claimed that he sexually assaulted her at The Cosmopolitan when he was in town for his 37th birthday at the hotel's Drai's Nightclub.

Songz was set to perform a New Year's Eve celebration at the Chicago Theater. It was canceled due to the COVID-19 surge.

Yung Fly Entertainment’s Instagram made the announcement, “Due to concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in consideration of the health and safety of participants and staff members, we have decided to postpone Trey Songz on New Year’s Eve. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.” Songz reposted the social media update and included a caption with masked and sobbing face emojis.