Eagles Fan Who Went on Misogynist Tirade Against Woman Reportedly Banned From Future Games

An overzealous football fan at a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers playoff game has been investigated after launching into a misogynistic rant against a woman during a game.

"What it's like being an opposing fan in Philly. This was the 3rd time he said this to my fiancée, so I made sure to have my body cam on this time. We never provoked this guy. simply cheered on our team when they made a play. Let's find this POS and actually give him a repercussion for acting like this, and let him know it's NOT okay," the man who posted the video wrote in the caption on TikTok.

In the video, the offending man is seen cupping his hands around his mouth to yell expletives and insults at a woman wearing Packers gear.

When the woman's fiancé told the man not to call her "a dumb c--t," the misogynistic man responded, "She's an ugly, dumb c--t."

"You gonna do anything? Shut the f--k up, turn around and watch the game b---h," the man continued to rant.

At the end of the video, a screenshot of the man's face is shown with the caption, "TikTok do your thing. Find this man. This is uncalled for. Disgusting behavior."

Warning: Video contains strong, offensive language

Viewers rallied behind the woman in the comments section.

"He would’ve played for the Eagles if he didn’t have that knee injury in middle school, he’s still dealing with that…." one person joked.

"It’s crazy to me that no one else stepped in to defend you guys. I would’ve lost it," another person wrote.

"Coming from a Philly fan, this kind of stuff makes me not want to be a fan anymore. Like how can you say this to a stranger over a play call?" someone else agreed.

READ MORE: 50 Most Outrageous NFL Fans Caught on Camera This Season

In the end, TikTok did, in fact, do its thing and the man was investigated by his employers over the viral video.

The Daily Mail, which identified the man as Ryan Caldwell, said that he works for a DEI-focused management consulting firm in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Caldwell is reportedly a business analyst working in hospitality management for the company.

The company reportedly called his behavior "completely unacceptable."

"The management at BCT Partners has been made aware of a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace," a spokesperson said, per Daily Mail.

"BCT Partners denounces this type of behavior, and we take this matter extremely seriously. As an organization that has always stood for inclusivity, the conduct displayed was completely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to our company values," they said.

"We have already begun a full investigation as an internal personnel matter to determine what actions will be taken. We sincerely apologize to everyone affected by this behavior and remain committed to fostering a culture of respect for all," they added.

Plus, the repercussions didn't stop there.

After the video went viral, the Eagles organization took action and reportedly banned Caldwell from Lincoln Financial Field, according to NBC Sports.

The Packers fans who were harassed will also be receiving free gear representing their favorite team and an apology from the Eagles.