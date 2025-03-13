Why Was Eiza Gonzalez Fired From ‘Sesame Street’?

Eiza Gonzalez got fired from 'Sesame Street' for being a "complete menace."

The 35-year-old actress began her acting career in Mexico when she was just 5 years old, but the children's program quickly had her "kicked out" because of her mischievous ways.

Speaking to guest host Brooke Shields on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she admitted: "I was on Sesame Street for the blink of an eye. I got kicked out. It was my first 'getting fired' moment in life.

“I basically was a hyperactive child, and I also liked to rile up people. I was a complete menace.

"They had a mock-up of the entire set, and we were jumping in it, and we broke it. And it was me. I got completely fired from my first job. Big Bird fired me."

Upon hearing about what the 3 Body Problem actress had done, her family weren't convinced she'd make it as an actress.

She recalled, "My mom said, ‘You can’t do this for a living. You are just so naughty.'"

But Eiza was delighted to prove her mom wrong.

She added: "Surely, I found my way back into it, somehow I wiggled my way in."

Brooke, 59, was also a child actress and she recalled bursting into tears when she caught sight of the special effects makeup she'd had applied for the scene in Holy Terror when she got burned in a Deacon's bench inside a church.

Brooke, who was 9 years old when she made the movie, said: “I took one look, in a broken mirror, which is another added horror, and all of a sudden it looked like I had a pizza stuck on my face.

"It was for the morgue shot, it was just for a photograph, and I started crying.”

Eiza previously admitted she thinks she "looks better" now than she did in her 20s, which she partly attributed to being more confident and accepting of herself.

She told InStyle magazine: "Shockingly, I like myself so much more physically right now than I did in my 20s. And a part of it, obviously, is maturing and accepting yourself and doing all the hard work, but I also think I look better.

"I actually think I'm ageing into my looks in a way that I personally like."