Another Travolta is looking to take over the world! Ella Travolta released her first single on Friday (Dec. 7).

On Instagram, the 21-year-old marked the special occasion by sharing an adorable video featuring her very famous pops John Travolta.

"So happy and excited to say that my first single, 'Dizzy,' is out now," the Gotti star captioned her post via Instagram. "It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it."

Her famous pals and followers gushed over the announcement.

"Ella this is so beautiful!!!!! You are such an extraordinary being!! Here’s to your music and being a weird 14 year old girl because those are the cool ones around! I would know," Mexican actress Fiona Palomo commented on her post.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: "Beyond flawless voice! Just like precious angelic as a truly blessed miracle!! Like your mommy!! Beautiful bravo to you!!"

Listen to Ella Travolta's debut single, "Dizzy," below:

Ella sings her new song in the sweet clip, while she also plays the piano. In the last snippet of the video, she pulls her dad in for a little cameo. The 67-year-old actor mouths along the words to her song, and they end the clip by giving each other a kiss on the cheek.

The Grease star shared the same clip on his own personal Instagram, writing, "I'm so excited for Ella! Her song, 'Dizzy', is out right now!."

The Get Lost star celebrated her dad in honor of national Father-Daughter Day. She shared a sweet snap of the duo via Instagram on October 10, 2021, with the caption, "Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy."

Ella and her dad share a close relationship, especially after the passing of her mother Kelly Preston. (The Jerry Maguire actress passed away on July 12, 2020 from breast cancer.) John and Kelly, who were married for nearly three decades also shared two other kids: Benjamin, 11, and late son Jett, who died in January 2009.