A super old post shared by Ellen DeGeneres more than ten years ago has gone viral in the wake of various toxic workplace allegations regarding the reportedly "mean" culture at The Ellen Show.

The tweet in question? An admission that the award-winning talk show host made one of her "employees cry like a baby on today's show."

The kicker? DeGeneres signs her post off with: "Honestly, it felt good."

Big yikes. See the damning tweet social media users have dug up, below:

This isn't a good look for DeGeneres, whose public image as America's TV sweetheart has tanked in recent months due to a number of allegations regarding racism, sexual misconduct, bullying and more, which were reported by former and current, anonymous Ellen Show employees.

However, according to Page Six, this particular tweet, which was posted June 5, 2009, was in reference to a happy moment in which the talk show host surprised a staff member, Jeannie Klisiewicz, with a fully paid cruise vacation. So, they were actually happy tears!

All the same, the seemingly mean tweet going viral right now, in the midst of mounting controversy, is undoubtedly bad timing for DeGeneres—and people are having a field day with it.

See reactions to the tweet, below: