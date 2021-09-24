Elon Musk and Grimes Split After Three Years

Love sure does not exist this week.

In the news of breakups and splits, Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk and singer Grimes has reportedly split up after three years of dating.

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Musk spilled the details with a confirmation that he and the singer are "semi-separated” but remain on good terms and will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, or best known as "X".

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” the Tesla founder told the publication.

He says the reason behind the split is the product of him constantly traveling for work.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The former power couple was last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month in New York. Though Musk wasn't walking the red carpet with Grimes, the 50-year-old tech entrepreneur was seen attending the festivities inside.

Ironically, Elon Musk and Grimes first made their relationship public in 2018, around the same time they both walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. The couple reportedly met online a month before and kicked it off over a joke relating to artificial intelligence. And the rest was history. By May 2020, the couple welcome their newborn child X Æ A-Xii.