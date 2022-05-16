Elon Musk’s 74-Year-Old Mom Maye Covers ‘Sports Illustrated’

Maye Musk, Elon Musk's 74-year-old mother, is officially a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

The mother to the billionaire Tesla and Space X CEO isn't just modeling inside the pages of the magazine's iconic swimwear edition; she's one of four of this year's cover stars. Maye shares the coveted spot with Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu.

The model looks stunning in a ruffled coral and nude one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with gold palm tree earrings on her version of the cover. Her shoot was with America's Next Top Model photographer Yu Tsai.

Maye showed off the tropical shot on Instagram.

"It's about time," she wrote in the accompanying caption. She also included the hashtag #itsgreattobe74.

Check it out below:

She opened up about the opportunity to pose for the iconic cover in an interview with People.

Maye mused that her cover might make women feel more comfortable with themselves. "I do think it's going to make women feel more comfortable in their seventies when they swim, as well as women in their twenties and thirties."

"When women go to the beach, we're kind of shy about our bodies, but men will walk around, looking terrible, and they don't care," she added.

She had nothing but positive things to say about the shoot, too. "Everybody was polite, kind, considerate, caring, so I felt very comfortable in my swimsuit," Maye gushed.

Maye handled the shoot like a professional model because she is one. According to Parade, she's worked in the industry on and off since she was 15 years old. More recently she's nabbed work with the likes of CoverGirl and Target.

This isn't the first time that Elon's mom has made headlines in recent months. The model was her son's guest of honor for the 2022 Met Gala.

She responded to a fake news story on Twitter that linked Elon with musician Sky Ferreira after the event. She also called her son out after he suddenly tweeted about dying mysteriously last week.

The new edition of Sports Illustrated hits stands May 19. In the meantime, check out Kardashian, Ciara and Nu's covers below: