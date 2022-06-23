Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Officially Changes Name, Disowns Billionaire Dad

Elon Musk's 18-year-old daughter has officially dropped "Musk" and changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica.

Both Vivian's gender and name were changed in the official documents. Her new surname is the maiden name of her mother, Justine Musk.

Vivian said that she filed the documents to establish her "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

News of the documents has resulted in the resurfacing of Musk's past transphobic comments.

In July 2020, Musk faced backlash when he tweeted, "Pronouns suck."

Even his then-fianceé, Grimes, weighed in. "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart," she tweeted.

The same year, Musk tweeted a meme mocking people who put their pronouns in their bios on social media.

"I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare," he later tweeted.

However, later comments he made did not seem to reflect that he "absolutely support[s] trans" people.

In March 2022, Musk tweeted a disparaging meme in reference to the war in Ukraine that read, "Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier."

He also pointed out a 2017 tweet from Tesla that claimed they received a perfect score for "LGBTQ equality" four years in a row.

However, he simultaneously continued to tweet transphobic remarks before tweeting, "It is a better world if we are all less judgy."

He also previously voiced support for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who pushed the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"Knowing that Elon Musk has a daughter that just came out as a trans woman makes his recent transphobic outbursts so much more viscerally disturbing," one person commented on Twitter this week.