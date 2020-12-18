Eminem Apologizes to Rihanna for Controversial Leaked Chris Brown Lyric

Eminem has apologized to Rihanna for a previously leaked song in which he rapped that he sided with Chris Brown following Brown's 2009 assault on Rihanna.

On Friday (December 18), Eminem dropped the surprise deluxe edition of his album, Music to Be Murdered By: Side B. The record features a new track, called "Zeus," in which Eminem apologizes to the Fenty Beauty owner for the leaked song featuring the Chris Brown lyric.

“But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” he raps on the new release. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

Listen to the explicit song, below.

Last year, a track demo was leaked which included lyrics about siding with Brown. At the time, Eminem's spokesperson said that the song was created more than a decade ago and that it was ultimately scrapped. The song was reportedly created for Em's 2009 album, Relapse, before he decided to scrap the hurtful lyrics and re-write the song.

“I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the V.D. at?” Eminem raps on the demo, according to Pitchfork. “Let me add my two cents / Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a b---h down, too / If she gave my d--k an itch now.”

Rihanna and Eminem have collaborated on numerous songs together, such as "Monster," "Love The Way You Lie" and "Numb." They also toured together back in 2014.

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault on Rihanna after an altercation during the Grammy Awards night on February 8.