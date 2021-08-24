Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Has Officially Been Disbarred

Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, is no longer allowed to practice law in California's federal courts.

According to legal podcast host Emily D. Baker, who broke the news about Girardi's federal disbarment on Twitter, a state disbarment is still pending. ET corroborated the news after checking in with additional sources. Court documents examined by People reveal that Girardi did not contest the decision once it was handed down.

Shortly after news broke about his disbarment, Daily Mail reported that Girardi was seen checking into an assisted living facility located in Burbank, California. The publication claims he moved into the facility from his and Jayne's former home in Pasadena, California, which was once on the market for $13 million.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Girardi's health and ongoing legal woes. The 82-year-old was placed under a temporary conservatorship earlier this year, and it was revealed in court that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and also has dementia.

The conservatorship became permanent in June. Girardi's younger brother Robert Girardi has assumed the role of conservator.

Although the once-famed lawyer initially expressed plans to contest the conservatorship, People reports that he has taken no steps to do so in court.

In December 2020, Girardi and Jayne were hit with a lawsuit alleging that they embezzled money that was supposed to go to family members of those who perished in a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne announced the dissolution of her 21-year marriage with Girardi last year. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she told E! News at the time. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

People noted that she addressed their legal troubles on a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When pressed on the situation, Jayne told co-stars that "no one knows the answer" about what happened to the missing money other than Girardi.

She also explained what she thought happened and cited Girardi's diminished mental capabilities as a potential cause. "I think what has happened to Tom here is that he's not mentally capable, and he's in sole control of his firm. And I think that it got away from him."