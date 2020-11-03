After 21 years of marriage, Erika Jayne is filing for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has “filed for dissolution of marriage,” according to new legal documents.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the reality star exclusively told E! News. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

The couple married in 1999 after meeting at a restaurant in West Hollywood where she was working as a cocktail waitress.

Their two-decade, unconventional romance faced a lot of skepticism thanks to their 33-year age difference, Girardi refusing to wear a ring, and no prenuptial agreement.

“I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f--king talk to me,” she said on the hit Bravo show.

Girardi has worked as a lawyer for decades. His most famous case served as the basis for the 2000 film Erin Brockovich.